North End School lockdown a miscommunication: WPS

North End School lockdown a miscommunication: WPS

A lockdown at R. B. Russell Vocational High School during exams Monday afternoon was just a misunderstanding, according to a spokesperson from the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police say threat was unfounded

CBC News ·
Police say there was no real threat at R. B. Russell Vocational High School Monday afternoon. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The school went into lockdown mode around noon — as a precaution — after an unknown person was reported in the building. 

Following a police investigation, officers found there was no real threat or cause for concern. No arrests were made and police have concluded their investigation.

 

The lockdown was lifted at 2:45 p.m.

"We always respond with an abundance of caution, if there is a situation outside the school we'll go into a hold and secure," said spokesperson Radean Carter. "If it's inside the school, we'll initiate a lockdown." 

Carter said the school was only open for exams. Any tests missed Monday will be rescheduled for another date.

