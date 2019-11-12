Winnipeg high school evacuated because of 'noxious substance'

R.B. Russell Vocational High School was evacuated at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday "due to a noxious substance in the air," Winnipeg School Division officials say.

Two people are in custody and no one has been sent to hospital, police said.

The investigation continues.

Students are now at a secondary site, Winnipeg School Division spokesperson Radean Carter said.

R.B. Russell is on Dufferin Avenue near Salter Street in Winnipeg.