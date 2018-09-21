Man convicted of firearm offence running for city council in Transcona

A man charged with two counts of attempting to traffic guns to an undercover police agent four years ago is running to represent Transcona at city hall this October.

"It was just the discussion piece that I had with him and whatnot that was the problem," said Ray Ulasy on Thursday.

"I gave him information of where he could actually purchase firearms, sort of to get him off my plate."

During the 2014 campaign in which he lost against Russ Wyatt, Ulasy said the undercover agent dropped by his campaign headquarters on Regent Avenue East but he said the agent told him he was a voter.

"In order to understand everything you'd probably have to hear the whole story," he said.

While the charge of offering to traffic firearms was later stayed, Ulasy pleaded guilty in 2015 to the lesser charge of trying to transfer weapons knowing he was not authorized to do so.

He served a one-year conditional sentence in the community for the crime which included a one-year firearm prohibition.

"Our firearms laws are very strict," Ulasy said. "And there's some tough sentences that they hand out."

Coun. Russ Wyatt is not seeking a fifth term as councillor of Transcona. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Ulasy works as an addictions specialist in Winnipeg and is the current chair of the Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival. He previously worked at Aurora Recovery Centre but was dismissed in May after his position was eliminated.

Part of Project Distress

Ulasy, 54, was arrested as part of Project Distress, a police investigation which aimed to disrupt and destabilize organized crime in Manitoba.

Investigators focused on high-level members of drug trafficking cells, with connections to Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. During the 15-month covert investigation, officers used wiretaps to intercept more than 80,000 private conversations. As part of Project Distress, police seized more than six kilograms of cocaine, eight kilograms of methamphetamine, and smaller quantities of dilaudid (a pain medication), oxycodone, steroids, percocet and marijuana.

Ulasy was never under investigation or charged with drug offences. He denies knowing anyone else who was arrested under Project Distress.

The court heard evidence Ulasy told the police agent he had access to a cache of 20 guns that were buried under a friend's pool. No guns were ever seen or seized.

Ulasy said the reference to the pool was a story misconstrued by the agent. He said his friend was a gun collector who has since died.

Now that a one-year weapons prohibition has expired, Ulasy says has returned to his hobby of hunting and taxidermy. Between him and his wife, Ulasy says the couple owns 24 guns, including handguns.

Almost anyone can run for council

When asked what changes he would like to see in Transcona, Ulasy said he would like to see infrastructure improvements that include repairing roads and making the neighbourhood more accessible for seniors and people with disabilities.

While he did not offer many details on his platform, Ulasy said what matters is he is qualified for the job.

"I've worked with some of the biggest companies in North America consulting with them," he said.

"I'm one of those guys, a bit of a pit bull, who likes to get things done."

The other candidates vying for the Transcona council seat are: Basil Evan, Steven Lipischak, Wally Welechenko, Shawn Nason, Shane Geschiere, Alex Allard (no relation to incumbent councillor Matt Allard) and Sandeep Kumar Sharma (no relation to incumbent councilor Devi Sharma.)

According to the City of Winnipeg Charter, virtually anyone can run for city council as long as they are 18-years-old, a Canadian citizen, a voter and have not been "disqualified under this or any other act."

Candidates with criminal records are not disqualified under the act although candidates can be disqualified if they have been found guilty of breaching the City of Winnipeg Charter, or any other act, and have not paid the fine owing.

The civic election takes place Oct. 24.

With files from Caroline Barghout and Bartley Kives.