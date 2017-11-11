Judge finds Winnipeg doctor guilty of some, not all charges of sexually assaulting patients

A judge has found a Winnipeg doctor guilty of some but not all charges in a case Crown prosecutors describe as a medical professional abusing a position of trust and power to sexually assault female patients.

Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Ken Champagne is slowly moving through a 160-page decision today, detailing his findings for or against Dr. Amir Ravesh.

Ravesh, whose full name is Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, originally faced 11 sexual assault charges from separate complainants, and one charge of attempting to obtain sexual services for consideration. All were in the context of a doctor-patient relationship.

The trial before a judge alone of Ravesh, 51, began in May and ended earlier this fall. Two complainants opted against testifying, and the Crown stayed two of the 11 sexual assault charges.

Already Tuesday morning, Champagne has found Ravesh guilty of two counts of sexual assault involving patients. He has found Ravesh not guilty of three other counts, citing questions over the recall of events and reliability of the testimony of the women in those cases, among other concerns.

Ravesh was accused of sexually assaulting patients at the You Medical Clinic, an Elmwood walk-in where he worked, from 2013 to 2017.

Women testified at trial between May and this fall that they were sexually assaulted during physical exams by Dr. Ravesh at You Medical Centre (pictured), where Ravesh used to work. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

He was arrested in November 2017 but released on bail in November 2018. Since then, he has had to follow certain conditions and hasn't been allowed to practise medicine.

Court heard after Winnipeg police arrested Ravesh in 2017 on suspicion of sexual assault, several other women patients came forward with allegations against him.

Ravesh's defence lawyers suggested media coverage may have led victims to collude indirectly, Champagne said, summarizing aspects of the defence's position during the trial.

In one of the cases in which Champagne found Ravesh not guilty, Champagne discussed evidence from defence lawyers and Crown prosecutors' expert witness, a family doctor who weighed in on witnesses' descriptions of what they termed unnecessary, unorthodox, inappropriate and in some cases traumatizing medical exams.

One woman was "adamant an unnecessary exam and violation" happened in Ravesh's offices in July 2016, court heard. No records of that visit could be found and that raised concerns over the accuracy of her testimony, Champagne said, as he found Ravesh not guilty in that case.

In another case heard at trial, a woman told court she visited Ravesh in September 2017 for a test for sexually transmitted infections. She testified it was unlike any test she'd had before, alleging Ravesh took longer than usual, had her in a vulnerable position she felt was unusual and was making noises.

After hearing from the Crown doctor and expert witness, along with other details from the defence, Champagne said it was dangerous to conclude that what happened in that case was sexual assault. He found Ravesh not guilty of that count.

In another decision, Champagne found Ravesh wasn't guilty of an improper vaginal exam, but did find fault in a breast exam during the same visit. The woman alleged Ravesh asked her a question during the breast exam about whether her "boyfriend sucked on her nipples and boobs" and proceeded to flick her nipple ring, court heard.

"The manner of this breast examination was beyond inappropriate," Champagne said.

With five of nine charges dealt with, Champagne is expected to deliver decisions on the remaining four this afternoon.