Rare orange lobster lands in Winnipeg, seeks new aquarium to call home

When you're the owner of a seafood restaurant in Winnipeg, it's pretty rare to get an urgent phone call telling you to race in to work as soon as possible.

But that's what happened July 9 to Thomas Nguyen, the 34-year-old owner of The Captain's Boil, a Cajun-style seafood restaurant.

Nguyen's staff picked up a regular biweekly shipment of 200 lobsters from Nova Scotia at the airport, ferried it back to the restaurant, cracked it open — and discovered something none of them had ever seen.

"They were opening the box and they saw this lobster and they said: 'Why did they ship us a cooked lobster?' They thought it was cooked and placed there by mistake," Nguyen recalls.

"They picked [the lobster] up and it started moving so our staff freaked out and called me and said: 'Tom, you've got to come in, we found an orange lobster!'"

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.