Raptors star Danny Green hits the court with Winnipeg youngsters

Fresh off the Raptors' roller coaster of an NBA championship win, Danny Green came to Winnipeg to run a two-day basketball camp for kids looking to up their game and spend some quality time with an NBA star.

As the NBA's free agency period heats up, Green's spent the last two days coaching players aged 8 to 16 at the Canada Games Sport for Life Centre in downtown Winnipeg.

Over the past two days, he's been running drills, doling out advice and, of course, fielding questions from kids about his and Kawhi Leonard's free agency.

"Some of them had some really good questions," Green told reporters Wednesday afternoon, who kept tight-lipped about his future.

The other questions included how players can take their game to the next level, and why female basketball players don't get as much attention as men.

Raptors fan Ayan Abdi signed up for the camp hoping to hone her skills as a guard.

"I've learned so many things," she told CBC News. "Dribbling, defence, shooting and so many other things."

Like most of the kids there, she remembers the exact moment when the Raptors won Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors to take home their first NBA championship.

"I was at home. I was running all over the place," she said.

Hosted by Basketball Manitoba, it was Green's first time visiting Winnipeg, which he told reporters has "been interesting to say the least."

Green, born in New York state, moved to Toronto just under a year ago, when he and Leonard were traded to the Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs.

At first, he said he was a little surprised by how much Canadians loved basketball.

"But after being in the season for a month or two, I'm not shocked at all."

Nevertheless, after a year of playing on "Canada's team," he still couldn't tell reporters what's on the loonie or venture a guess as to what Canada's national animal is.

"I was gonna say otter," he said.

