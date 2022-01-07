Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Demand for rapid tests rises, even among symptom-free

Soaring COVID-19 case counts prompted healthy Manitobans to get in long lineups for free packages of rapid tests, a day after the province announced a change to its testing policy.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
Caine Rudy, left, and Jennifer Franczyk walk out with rapid tests as Jordan Wieler waits to walk in to get rapid tests at the University of Manitoba COVID-19 testing site in Winnipeg on Thursday. (Mikaela MacKenzie/Winnipeg Free Press)

Soaring COVID-19 case counts prompted healthy Manitobans to get in long lineups for free packages of rapid tests, a day after the province announced a change to its testing policy.

With the wind driving temperatures down to –30 C, Cory Werenich decided to brave the cold for a zipper lock bag containing three rapid tests from the provincial test site at the University of Manitoba, despite not having symptoms of COVID-19.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now