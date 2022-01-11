Manitoba to provide rapid tests for some critical service workers showing COVID symptoms

The province says it's expanding access to rapid COVID-19 tests for people who work in child-care centres, homeless shelters, schools, and other critical services.

It's also rolling out rapid testing in schools experiencing high numbers of cases and/or absenteeism.

Currently, rapid tests are provided to some government workers who have not provided proof they are fully vaccinated.

Starting next week, the tests will be made available all designated staff that work in critical service areas who are showing symptoms and are scheduled to work within three days. These include:

Early learning and child-care facilities;

Community Living disABILITY Services service providers;

Child and family services group care providers;

Homeless and family violence shelters;

Manitoba Families, working in front-line positions with clients; and

School teachers or staff with direct and ongoing or prolonged contact with kindergarten to Grade 12 students.

The tests will be given to workers if they are showing symptoms, but not to staff who are asymptomatic to have on hand in case they get sick, a news release says, due to the high demands for rapid tests in Manitoba.

It's not clear how the tests will be distributed, but the news release says more detailed information will be sent directly to employers.

In addition, the education department will be implementing a testing program for asymptomatic teachers, staff and students from kindergarten to Grade 12 at Manitoba schools that have seen outbreaks of cases or high numbers of absences among staff or students.

The tests will be distributed to staff or students identified as part of outbreak clusters, the news release says.