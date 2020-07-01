Tornado near Rapid City, Man., had winds of 190 km/h as southern Manitoba endures more severe weather

A severe thunderstorm warning for Winnipeg has ended as southern Manitoba endures yet another evening of serious weather.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 9 p.m on Tuesday and lifted it less than an hour later. A number of rural communities surrounding the city were also under warnings late into the evening.

The weather agency said meteorologists were tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that stretched from Lockport to Lake Manitoba that was moving northeast at 60 km/h.

Another line of storms prompted warnings in the Brandon area. Environment Canada said they were capable of producing rainfall in excess of 50 mm.



The line of severe weather stretched from Gregg to Minnedosa to Wawanesa and was moving slowly northeastward, the agency said.

Much of southern Manitoba was placed under a watch earlier in the day Tuesday.

Up to the minute watches and warnings can be found on Environment Canada's website.

Tornado rated EF-2

Meantime, Environment Canada has rated a tornado that touched down near Rapid City, Man., late Sunday afternoon as a preliminary low-end EF-2.

The weather agency said the twister, which touched down about five kilometres south of the town, which is located about 30 kilometres north of Brandon, had a maximum wind speed of 190 km/h.

The stormy weather on Sunday left a soggy mess behind in Rapid City, Man. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF-Scale, is used by Environment Canada to measure the intensity of wind damage. It measures from an EF-0 as the weakest, to an EF-5 as the strongest.

The tornado destroyed two large sheds, snapped and uprooted hundreds of trees. It also left two barns with significant damage, flipped trailers and toppled grain bins.

Its path was 5.6 km and was about 200 metres wide, Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada said the same system dropped golf ball-sized hail, rainfall in excess of 150 mm, and a small area of downburst damage northwest of the tornado track, where a number of grain bins were toppled.

The winds that accompanied the storm stoppled grain bins. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The storm also left a pair of mobile homes east of the community in ruins.

No one was injured or killed as a result of the storm.

The weather agency said it is actively seeking pictures of the tornado or damage it may have caused, and asks people call 1-800-239-0484, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca, or tweet to #mbstorm.

A series of thunderstorms left a swath of damage across southwest Manitoba on Sunday. Rising floodwater in its wake has led to even more damage across the region.

Thunderstorm watch issued Tuesday

Severe thunderstorms associated with a low pressure system in North Dakota are pushing northwards into Canada on Tuesday evening, Environment Canada said.

The agency warned of large hail, torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts will be associated with the strongest of these thunderstorms. The threat of severe weather will begin to push eastward tonight as the low pressure system evolves.

The watch was issued for: