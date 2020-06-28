Skip to Main Content
Missing man last seen at Deacon's Corner found safe, RCMP say
Manitoba

Missing man last seen at Deacon's Corner found safe, RCMP say

Randy Cathcart, 62, had last been spotted just after midnight Saturday at Deacon's Corner, a popular junction along the Trans-Canada Highway, southeast of Winnipeg.

Randy Cathcart, 62, had last been seen at popular pit stop junction near Winnipeg just after midnight Saturday

CBC News ·
Early Sunday morning, RCMP said Randy Cathcart had been found safe. (Submitted by RCMP)

A 62-year-old man last seen late Friday night has been found safe, Manitoba RCMP said on Sunday.

In a news release, Mounties said Randy Cathcart, 62, had last been spotted just after midnight at Deacon's Corner, a popular junction along the Trans-Canada Highway, southeast of Winnipeg.

He was reported missing Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Police described Cathcart in the release as approximately five foot five, 210 pounds with short grey hair and brown eyes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News