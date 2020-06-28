Missing man last seen at Deacon's Corner found safe, RCMP say

A 62-year-old man last seen late Friday night has been found safe, Manitoba RCMP said on Sunday.

In a news release, Mounties said Randy Cathcart, 62, had last been spotted just after midnight at Deacon's Corner, a popular junction along the Trans-Canada Highway, southeast of Winnipeg.

He was reported missing Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Police described Cathcart in the release as approximately five foot five, 210 pounds with short grey hair and brown eyes.