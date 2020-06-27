RCMP looking for man, 62, last seen at Deacon's Corner
Randy Cathcart of Rennie, Man., last seen at popular pit stop junction near Winnipeg just after midnight
RCMP in Manitoba are looking for a missing man from Rennie, Man., last seen about 16 hours ago at Deacon's Corner.
In a news release, Lac Du Bonnet RCMP said they received a report that Randy Cathcart, 62, had not been seen since late Friday, just after midnight, around the popular junction along the Trans-Canada Highway, southeast of Winnipeg. He was reported missing Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Police described him in the release as approximately five foot five, 210 pounds with short grey hair and brown eyes.
Cathcart was wearing a black jacket with "Amos plumbing" written on it, a black ball cap and grey sweat pants the last time he was seen.
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the detachment at 204-345-8685, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.
