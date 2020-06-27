RCMP looking for man, 62, last seen at Deacon's Corner

RCMP in Manitoba are looking for a missing man from Rennie, Man., last seen about 16 hours ago at Deacon's Corner.

In a news release, Lac Du Bonnet RCMP said they received a report that Randy Cathcart, 62, had not been seen since late Friday, just after midnight, around the popular junction along the Trans-Canada Highway, southeast of Winnipeg. He was reported missing Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Police described him in the release as approximately five foot five, 210 pounds with short grey hair and brown eyes.

Cathcart was wearing a black jacket with "Amos plumbing" written on it, a black ball cap and grey sweat pants the last time he was seen.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the detachment at 204-345-8685, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

More from CBC Manitoba: