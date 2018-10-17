'Random attack' near old Public Safety Building sends man to hospital in critical condition
Police are looking for suspects after a man was assaulted near King Street and William Avenue, the site of the old Public Safety Building.
Man, 42, found bleeding severely from the upper body near city hall in Winnipeg
A 42-year-old man was rushed to hospital Tuesday night after what Winnipeg police are calling a random attack.
A call came in around 9:20 p.m. after a passerby saw a man being attacked on the sidewalk near the former Public Safety Building at King Street and William Avenue, close to city hall.
Const. Tammy Skrabek said the man had serious upper-body injuries and was bleeding profusely.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
More from CBC Manitoba: