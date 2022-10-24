Winnipeg mayoral candidate Bokhari wants social impacts included in city reports

A Winnipeg mayoral candidate wants city reports to go beyond spelling out the economic impacts of projects and include assessments of the consequences for vulnerable people.

Rana Bokhari said in a news release this would help councillors understand the full implications of a given project on Winipeggers.

Potential groups that would be included in the assessments include people who are disabled, refugees, Indigenous, homeless, women and LGBT people.

Administrators and councillors would consult with communities and experts as part of the proposed changes, Bokhari said in the release.

Transcona candidate endorses Gillingham

Former Transcona city councillor Russ Wyatt endorsed mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham on Monday.

Wyatt is running to take back his seat from current Coun. Shawn Nason, who is running for re-election.

Gillingham's commitment to expedite the building of the East of the Red Recplex, and his property tax plan, were two of the reasons Wyatt endorsed him, Wyatt said in a news release.

Gillinham has committed to increase the property tax by 3.5 per cent, as well as increase the frontage levy by $1.50.

Wyatt represented Transcona from 2002 until 2018. He was absent from city council from January until May 2018 to undergo addictions treatment at a facility north of Gimli, Man.

He was charged with what police at the time called a "serious sexual assault" in July 2018. The Crown stayed that charge in June 2019.

Wyatt did not run for re-election in 2018.

Bokhari and Gillingham are among 11 candidates running for mayor in Winnipeg on Oct. 26. Idris Adelakun, Chris Clacio, Shaun Loney, Kevin Klein, Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock are also running.