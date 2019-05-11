As they fast for Ramadan, Muslims feed the needy in Winnipeg's downtown

Local Muslims brought vats of freshly made rice, chicken, sauce, and salad to Central Park Friday night to feed Winnipeg's hungry during the holy month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims traditionally fast from dawn to sunset.

The food was prepared by volunteers from the Manitoba Dawah Centre and Mosque, who said it was a way to give back to the community.

"That's the whole point of Ramadan — being kind more than usual, being more merciful, more good, basically," said Omar Salim, who volunteered at the event.

Salim said he estimated the group had fed about 120 people Friday night.

Omar Salim was there with his brothers. He said giving back to the community is in the spirit of Ramadan. (Wendy Buelow/CBC) About 120 people were fed during the event Friday night. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Seidu Mohammed, who also volunteered Friday night, said he hopes the gesture makes the people he was serving feel accepted in the community.

"We want them to feel that we accept everybody, as our brothers and sisters," he said.

"This is what we are; we are human beings, so we want to treat everybody equal."

The volunteers said they planned to served meals every second night during Ramadan, which began Monday, and ends on June 3.