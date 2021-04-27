Going digital for the rest of Ramadan

Halfway through Ramadan, Winnipeg's Muslim community will change course to mark the remainder of its holy month by conference calls, group chats and praying at home.

"God hears us pray wherever we are," said Idris Knapp, executive director of Winnipeg Central Mosque, which will hold community prayers today for the last time during Ramadan.

