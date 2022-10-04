Manitoba MLA, former cabinet minister Ralph Eichler won't seek re-election in 2023
An MLA and former minister in Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government will not seek re-election in the upcoming 2023 election.
Ralph Eichler said in the legislature on Tuesday that he will end his career there next year. He did not offer any explanation.
Eichler was first elected in 2003 to represent the Lakeside constituency.
He was a government minister from the start of the PCs' time in power in 2016 until early 2022. He spent four years as the province's agriculture minister and also served as the economic development minister.
Eichler is also a business owner and former administrator for the Interlake School Division, his ministerial biography on the provincial government website said.
Most Progressive Conservative MLAs haven't announced their intentions for the 2023 election.
Scott Fielding, a former finance minister, resigned earlier this year, while Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke and former agriculture minister Blaine Pedersen have said they won't seek re-election.
The next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 3, 2023.
With files from Ian Froese
