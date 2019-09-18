Winnipeg activist threatens to sue People's Party of Canada over posts calling him a terrorist

A Winnipeg activist plans to sue the People's Party of Canada and its candidates for defamation over social media posts made by party members, unless they apologize and retract their statements.

A Sept. 17 letter from Omar Kinnarath's lawyer, Benjamin Tinholt, says on July 23, the party's Winnipeg Twitter account tweeted a photo of the activist with "TERRORIST" beneath it, along with his full name, home address and phone number.

"This terrorist shut down our Rally to introduce our PPC Candidate by ruining online the little woman who was renting us our venue," the tweet read, the letter says.

Kinnarath, who has helped organize rallies against racism in the city, intends to sue Monique Choiselat, chief executive officer of the People's Party of Canada's Winnipeg Centre riding association, as well as party candidates Yogi Henderson and Stephen Fletcher, the letter says.

Choiselat shared the same post on her Facebook account, the letter says.

Henderson and Fletcher are being sued for comments they made in the Winnipeg Free Press that Kinnarath says supported and repeated the statements from the social media post.

Kinnarath demands apology

In addition, Kinnarath alleges members of the party harassed him at his place of business on Aug. 30.

"Mr. Kinnarath has suffered and will continue to suffer serious damage, including visible and provable injury, as a result of the above libel, slander, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of mental suffering," the letter says.

Kinnarath is asking the party, Choiselat, Henderson and Fletcher to apologize for the statements on the party's Twitter and Facebook pages by Thursday.

He also wants "clear and unqualified" written apologies from Henderson, Fletcher and People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier to be published in the Winnipeg Free Press.

The People's Party of Canada did not respond to CBC's requests for comment.

This isn't the first time Kinnarath has been the subject of online harassment.

In 2017, a photo of him dressed in traditional clothing for Ramadan was made into a meme, claiming he was a threat to women and a danger to society.