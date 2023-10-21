Rallies continue in Winnipeg as latest Israel-Hamas conflict reaches 2-week mark

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators and a contingent of pro-Israel demonstrators held concurrent rallies near the Manitoba Legislature Saturday afternoon.

Tensions ran high at points between participants, who faced off against each other on opposite sides of Broadway in front of the legislative grounds, as the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas reached the two-week mark. However, no arrests were made and all parties left without incident, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a statement.

"Hopefully both of our communities can stay safe in Canada," said Ramsey Zeid, president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba.

"We do live in a democratic country where people have the right to expression, right to free speech. At the same time, everybody needs to feel safe."

Israel supporters gathered in front of the Manitoba Legislature as pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in Memorial Park, across the street. (Zubina Ahmed/CBC)

Thousands have died in Israel and the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants launched surprise attacks in Israel, crossing into Israeli towns and firing a barrage of rockets.

Israel has responded with a series of airstrikes in Gaza.

The Israeli government has said more than 1,400 people were killed in the initial Hamas attacks. More than 200 people were also taken hostage, according to Israel, and more than 300 of its soldiers have been killed since Oct. 7.

More than 4,300 people have been killed in the airstrikes on Gaza, according to a figure released Saturday by the territory's Hamas-run Health Ministry. The United Nations says more than a million have been left homeless.

Ramsey Zeid, president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, speaks at Saturday's rally. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

"My family was from there," said Sabrina Saad, who was at Saturday's rally in support of Palestinians.

"I still have family ties there through relatives and friends, and we're just hoping that it ends soon."

Seeing Winnipeg's Palestinian community come together "feels amazing," she said.

"It helps knowing we have community support for this cause."

Counter-demonstration

While hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters made their voices heard at Memorial Park, a small contingent of pro-Israel supporters held a counter-demonstration across the street, in front of the legislative building.

"Today's rally is just again to show up and show support for Israel under these very difficult times," said rally organizer Ron East. "There's a war going on in our region and we're here just to [show] support for Israel."

However, he also said no one wants to see the "death of any innocent people, whether they be Israeli, Palestinian or other."

"As human beings we don't like seeing the suffering of any people," said East.

Ron East organized Saturday's pro-Israel rally. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

In a Facebook post Friday, the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg said while rallies "are an effective tool to increase visibility, helping to send messages to decision-makers and spread awareness to the public," counter-protests "are not an effective tool to change minds and only inflame tensions and polarization between both sides."

The statement added if community members are compelled to attend they should do so safely and "not engage directly with the other side."

Zeid said the city's Palestinian community's message is a call for peace and humanity as the war continues.

"How many thousands of people have to be killed, how many children have to be killed, before somebody says anything?" said Zeid.

"The longer this carries on, the more hate the Palestinian people in Gaza will have for Israel."