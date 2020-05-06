Winnipeg man who wore various disguises to rob banks sentenced to 5 years

A Winnipeg man who admitted to a string of robberies, which included a variety of disguises, false claims of ties to ISIS and a fake bomb worn under his jacket, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Rakesh Rakesh, 43, turned to robbing banks in 2016 after becoming addicted to gambling and losing over $100,000 at casinos — which is more than he got from the robberies, provincial court Judge Mary Kate Harvie said in her decision.

Each of the five robberies was "committed in a fashion which was both frightening and designed to maximize his chances of obtaining the large sums of money he was demanding," Harvie wrote. The smallest amount demanded was $10,000.

Even though the incidents were planned out, they "also demonstrated a lack of sophistication," with Rakesh using his own vehicle and discarding parts of his disguises at the robberies, she said.

In his first robbery in May 2016, Rakesh made off with $10,000 after he showed a bank teller at a Royal Bank on Main Street what looked like a bomb in his backpack and said he had a gun. He left the toque and gloves he wore behind.

After that, the planning of his disguises escalated.

In May 2016, he entered another Royal Bank, this time wearing a "fake beard, a black beret, big sunglasses and gloves," the decision says.

Rakesh approached the bank teller, presenting a note that he was "with ISIS, and had a bomb, demanding $20,000 within three minutes." He was given $300.

Nearly a year later, in March 2017, he robbed another Royal Bank. This time, he wore a "fake beard, a turban and a black jacket," the decision says. During this robbery, he showed the teller a device "with straps and wires" under his jacket, which he threatened to detonate.

Rakesh fled with nearly $4,000, but there was a dye pack included with the money that went off when he was leaving. He left the location in a SUV.

Later that month, Rakesh robbed an Assiniboine Credit Union, "wearing an Impact Security shirt, a fake moustache and a wig." He was given $11,500 and fled in an SUV. His licence plate was recorded.

Following this, police obtained a series of warrants, which included a warrant to track Rakesh's vehicle, but the device fell off the vehicle.

On June 26, 2017, wearing a wig, beard and hat, Rakesh robbed a Bank of Montreal.

Once again, he gave a note to the teller, this time stating "he was a terrorist from Syria," and "employees were not to call police as he had a bomb and guns," the decision says. He demanded $12,000 Cdn and $24,000 US, and ultimately left with $12,000 Cdn.

He was later arrested at his home, and it was confirmed that DNA on items left at the robberies matched Rakesh's DNA.

As a permanent resident of Canada, Rakesh's guilty plea "may result in immigration consequences," the judge said, noting that a sentence of more than six months will trigger immigration procedures.

Rakesh received credit for time served, reducing his jail sentence to 23 months, which will be followed by three years of probation.