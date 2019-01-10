High-risk sex offender likely to live in Winnipeg after release, say police

A convicted sex offender who police consider a high risk to reoffend in a sexual or violent manner has been released from prison and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Rainie James Semple, 45, also known as Rene James Everett, was released from Stony Mountain Institution Thursday.

Semple had been serving a sentence for breaching a long-term supervision order.

Semple has a lengthy history of violent and sexual assaults. Police have previously said he has participated in treatment programs but is still considered a high risk to reoffend.

In 2000, Semple sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint. Seven years later, while in police custody, Semple threatened to kill the sexual assault victim.

Anyone with information about Semple is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888 or Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222.

