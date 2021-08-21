Record-setting deluge brings more rain to Winnipeg on single day than in all of July

After seeing the driest July on record, Winnipeg got a record-setting rainfall Friday, as heavy precipitation deluged southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada says some parts of the province got 70 to 100 millimetres of rain over the last day, while others had between 40 to 60.

Winnipeg saw 65.7 millimetres of rain recorded at the Winnipeg airport, according to Environment Canada — a new record for Aug. 20. The previous record was 47.2 millimetres in 1983, according to the weather data website Rob's Obs.

Winnipeg got just 8.5 millimetres of rain in all of July.

Rainfall in the city is expected to end around noon, with strong winds and a chance of showers in the afternoon, Environment Canada's forecast says.

A tree branch knocked down after heavy rain and wind blocks Spence Street just off Portage Avenue in Winnipeg on Saturday morning. (CBC)

Rainfall warnings were still in effect for much of southwestern Manitoba earlier Saturday morning, but by 9:30 a.m., they had been lifted for all except the Ste. Rose-McCreary-Alonsa-Gladstone region.

Another 20 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected in that area Saturday morning, before the system weakens and moves off to the north in the afternoon.

Higher rainfall amounts are expected in higher elevation areas, especially the eastern slopes of Riding Mountain and Duck Mountain, the weather agency says.