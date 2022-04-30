Rainfall, snowfall warnings in place for parts of eastern, southern Manitoba

Rain is continuing to fall in southern Manitoba this weekend due to the third major low pressure system to hit the province in as many weeks, Environment Canada says.

The rain is expected to move north through the province Saturday, bringing another 10 to 25 millimetres over southern Manitoba and another 20 to 40 millimetres to the northern Interlake regions over the next 24 hours, the weather agency said in a rainfall warning issued just after 4:30 a.m.

Early Sunday morning, the rain may transition to wet snow as surface temperatures approach freezing, the warning said.

That mix of rain and wet snow is expected to taper off from the west to the east on Sunday.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, Environment Canada warned, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

A snowfall warning has also been issued for northeastern Manitoba for snow expected to begin Saturday evening, the weather agency said.

Another Colorado low weather system is anticipated to bring rainfall into east-central Manitoba later Saturday before changing to snow overnight. Further north, that precipitation will start as snow, it said.

Total accumulations of between 10 and 20 centimetres are expected in the area "east of Norway House, south of Gillam and over the York, Shamattawa First Nations and Island Lake regions," Environment Canada said.

Total accumulations in Manitoba near the Ontario border could approach 30 centimetres, it said. That snow will start tapering off on Monday.

Environment Canada warned that heavy snow may cause visibility to be suddenly reduced at times, and surfaces including highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become hard to navigate as snow falls.