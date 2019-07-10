Rain soaks southern Manitoba, snuffs out traffic lights in Winnipeg

The much-needed rain finally came to southern Manitoba and didn't stop until the parched Prairie had gone from dry to drenched.

According to Environment Canada's Dave Bagley, 53 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Winnipeg airport while 55 mm fell at the Forks weather station.

A car drives through a deep puddle on Kenaston Boulevard in Winnipeg. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The deluge was even greater in the city's southeast corner. Unconfirmed reports from a private weather station in Sage Creek measured 80 mm.

That matches the highest official amount across all of southern Manitoba. Plumas, about 150 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, also had 80 mm.

Waskada, in the province's southwest corner, received 65 mm while Brunkild, just southwest of Winnipeg, had 67 mm.

The downpour also flooded many intersections and played havoc with power, causing several outages around the province.

A Winnipeg police cadet directs traffic at Confusion Corner in Winnipeg early Wednesday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC) Police and cadets are at Confusion Corner in Winnipeg while Manitoba Hydro crews work to restore power to the traffic lights. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

As a result, things are much more confusing at Confusion Corner in Winnipeg, where the traffic lights have been out since about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews from Manitoba Hydro and the city's signals department are trying to get them functioning again. In the meantime, police cadets are directing traffic.

Lights are also out at Henderson Highway and Springfield Road in the city's North Kildonan neighbourhood.