Rain soaks southern Manitoba, snuffs out traffic lights in Winnipeg
Rainfall amounts in Winnipeg range from 53 mm to, unofficially, 80 mm
The much-needed rain finally came to southern Manitoba and didn't stop until the parched Prairie had gone from dry to drenched.
According to Environment Canada's Dave Bagley, 53 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Winnipeg airport while 55 mm fell at the Forks weather station.
The deluge was even greater in the city's southeast corner. Unconfirmed reports from a private weather station in Sage Creek measured 80 mm.
That matches the highest official amount across all of southern Manitoba. Plumas, about 150 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, also had 80 mm.
Waskada, in the province's southwest corner, received 65 mm while Brunkild, just southwest of Winnipeg, had 67 mm.
The downpour also flooded many intersections and played havoc with power, causing several outages around the province.
As a result, things are much more confusing at Confusion Corner in Winnipeg, where the traffic lights have been out since about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews from Manitoba Hydro and the city's signals department are trying to get them functioning again. In the meantime, police cadets are directing traffic.
Lights are also out at Henderson Highway and Springfield Road in the city's North Kildonan neighbourhood.
