Rainbow Stage fined for accident that left worker with serious hand injury

The Rainbow Stage theatre company has been ordered to pay more than $16,000 in fines for a 2017 incident where an employee cut off part of their hand with a table saw.

The incident happened on June 12, 2017, when the worker was making a prop desk using an unguarded table saw when the wood got stuck in the saw.

The worker hit the stop button on the saw, but their hand came into contact with the blade, causing an amputation and other serious injuries to the hand.

As a result of an investigation into the incident under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, the theatre company was fined $14,950, plus ordered to pay an additional $1,250 that will go toward public education on occupational safety and health.

