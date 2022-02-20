Rainbow Stage holds training camps for kids ahead of casting call for Canadian hockey musical

A Winnipeg theatre group is holding training camps across the province to find eight kids who can sing, act, dance and most importantly, play hockey.

This summer, Rainbow Stage will put on its production of The Hockey Sweater: A Musical, a uniquely Canadian story by Roch Carrier about the fallout that ensues in his childhood when the wrong hockey jersey is delivered to his Quebec home.

Over the next few weeks, the theatre group will hold rollerblading, acting and performance workshops to tap potential young talent they might typically not see.

"We're going to meet kids where they are and offer them an opportunity to sharpen their skills as they get ready for their auditions in March," said Carson Nattrass, artistic director of Rainbow Stage.

He says the "community centre to centre stage" workshops give kids aged nine to 15 a chance to get into hockey, dance and acting, removing obstacles like cost, distance or fear of performing. All of the workshops are full, but kids who can sing and play hockey are welcome come auditions in March.

More than 30 pairs of rollerblades and helmets were donated by Manitobans so everyone who comes out has access to the equipment.

WATCH | Theatre group holds workshops ahead of summer musical:

"We just want to open the doors and say, this very well can be for you and we're excited to meet you!" Nattrass said.

The workshops will take place at three community centres and three schools in Winnipeg, as well as three sites outside of the city: near Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, reaching about 400 kids.

Eleven-year-old Grace Kammerlock-Butcher went to the workshop at Wheelies Family Roller Skating Centre on Sunday. She admitted she was nervous at first to try rollerblading.

"It was really fun. And I didn't think I was going to be that good at it but when I just went out there I got the hang of it," she said.

She said she appreciated the confidence she gets from being involved in theatre.

Grace Kammerlock-Butcher, who doesn't have much experience in hockey, says she enjoys theatre because you get to be a different person while putting your own spin on it. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"You get to be a different person but at the same time being yourself.

"Just a good experience to have, like not everyone can do it so if I have the opportunity might as well."

Nathan Malolos, 12, agreed. He has a theatre background and went to the same workshop with his younger sister and older brother.

At each hour-long workshop, the kids play a theatre game to start, do some singing and choreography in their shoes, then graduate to the choreography on rollerblades. They learn a sequence to "The Hockey Song" from three coaches who specialize in hockey, singing and acting.

"And then all of those kids will be invited to the auditions once we're done the community workshops," said Nattrass.

He said those selected for the production will be paid a full professional wage. They'll also work with choreographer Jaz Sealey, a Rainbow Stage alum who is currently cast in Broadway's production of Aladdin.

Nattrass said Rainbow Stage can offer one more rural workshop, so those interested should get in touch at rainbowstage.ca.

Funding for the workshops came from the Manitoba Arts Council and the Winnipeg Foundation.