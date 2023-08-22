Rainbow Stage's The Little Mermaid musical cancelled on Tuesday due to sick actors: theatre

Tuesday's performance of The Little Mermaid musical has been cancelled at Rainbow Stage as several cast members have fallen ill, the Winnipeg theatre company says.

There are not enough understudies to replace the actors who are sick, Rainbow Stage stated on its website, without specifying any particular kind of illness.

Ticket holders can attend a future show or request a refund, the website states.

The show, which opened last Thursday, is scheduled to run until Sept. 3.