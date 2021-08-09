Downpour brings joy but likely not much relief to southern Manitoba

The drought-stricken southern half of Manitoba received a rare downpour Monday morning — and more is likely on the way — but it might not be enough to bring relief to those areas being torched by wildfires.

In fact, the forecast could mean bad news when it comes to fires, as it calls for a risk of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening

"Thunderstorms are defined by lightning. Lightning also causes fires because lightning might not strike where the precipitation is going to fall," said Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"So you could have what's called dry lightning in those circumstances, and that will just start a new fire."

But if the rain comes without the danger of lightning, then it will very much be a welcome thing, as it was on Monday morning, she said.

Rain rushes from a downspout during Monday's downpour in Winnipeg. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

"In the eight days of August that we've had up to now, we've had 1.4 millimetres of precipitation. If we look at July, we had 8.5 mm," Hasell said. "So I'm not at all surprised that people are very excited."

In comparison, Winnipeg's 20 mm — as recorded at The Forks as of 1 p.m. — was a downright deluge. It had people posting on Twitter about the strange liquid falling from the sky.

Many expressed their gratitude for the precipitation, others called it glorious and one person said their lawn was soaking it up like it was $0.25 draft night at the local bar.

Splashing through a puddle on Roblin Blvd. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rain</a> <a href="https://t.co/cbiRcyOJGt">pic.twitter.com/cbiRcyOJGt</a> —@Brent_Mazur

Winnipeg set a record last month for the driest July since records began nearly 150 years ago in 1873. Typically, the average rainfall for the month is 75.8 mm.

"If we look at July, we had … many, many days with nothing. So, yes, it's definitely been a different kind of summer and I'm not surprised that people are outside celebrating," Hasell said, but urged everyone to be careful and take shelter when the skies rumble.

"But I totally understand why someone might be outside at this moment enjoying the rain; just taking it all in."

The rain fell only briefly, but it came heavy at times, causing torrents of water and even flooding on some streets as sewers couldn't keep up with the sudden volume.

Altona, closer to the U.S. border, received close to 11 mm but it was enough to make some roads impassable.

In general, southern Manitoba received 5-10 mm though some places were far more saturated, such as Wawanesa, which recorded 20.4 mm.

That's an experience Bloodvein and Berens River, east of Lake Winnipeg, would likely welcome with open arms. The area, about 300 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, is currently enduring one of the largest wildfires ever recorded in the province.

It'll take a lot more than an hour-long downpour to make an impact, if any rain gets there at all.

"Right now, unfortunately it doesn't look like [rain will get there]," said Hasell.

The radar suggests a slight extension the the band of precipitation reaching up there, but it may not necessarily reach the ground, she said.

"It might be raining somewhere aloft but evaporating on the way down," she said.

The rain and thunderstorms being forecasted for later Monday have a better chance of reaching the ground in those area, Hasell said.

"And there are fires in other parts of the province and other parts of western Canada as well, so, you know, rain everywhere would be would be a nice thing to have."

There are currently 154 fires burning in Manitoba with 13 of those classified as out of control.

As well, much of the province is dealing with an extreme drought. Many communities have declared a state of agricultural emergency while others are asking residents to conserve water until conditions change.

The later-day storms expected to roll through Manitoba on Monday will likely strike hardest just south of Winnipeg and the Trans-Canada Highway, Hasell said.

"Those area could see some of the most violent storms today. Larger hail, maybe some strong winds," she said.

Unfortunately, it's all probably too little, too late for many farmers as harvest has already begun.

And other than a chance of rain again on Tuesday in the Red River Valley and other parts of the south, the rest of the week is forecasted to be pretty dry and hot once again.

Temperatures are forecasted to hit the 30s again by the weekend.

"It's a persistent summer, if anything," Hasell said.