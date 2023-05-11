Brief, heavy storm drills southern Manitoba with rain and hail

Skies darkened across parts of southern Manitoba for a short-lived but intense storm Wednesday night, leaving yards and fields lined with hailstones and temporary lakes.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rose Carlsen said Winnipeg saw hail ranging from pea-sized to quarter-sized, while Portage la Prairie, about 70 kilometres west of the city, saw golf ball-sized stones.

MacGregor, a little further west, saw toonie-sized hail.

As for the rain itself, the areas around Dauphin Lake seemed to be hit hardest.

Drifting River was drenched with 46 mm while Rorketon had about 29 mm. Ashville received about 27 mm and Ste Rose du Lac had about 26 mm.

The amounts ranged in Winnipeg from about 16 mm on the west side to 23 mm in the northeast.

There were also bursts of rain south of the city with Rosa getting some 31 mm and Zhoda about 26 mm.

North of the city, in the Interlake Region, Inwood saw about 27 mm.