Rail service to Gillam resumes after rain-damaged line repaired

Passenger train service to Gillam will resume Friday, Via Rail says.

Via cancelled two trains earlier this week after heavy rains closed part of the railway in the Thicket Portage area, about 220 kilometres southwest of Gillam.

The next trains are scheduled to leave Thompson for Gillam, which is about 740 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on Friday, and run to The Pas from Gillam on Saturday, Via said in a news release.

The train will run to Gillam from The Pas on Sunday, and then to Winnipeg from Gillam on Monday.

Northbound trains have turned around at Gillam since railway washouts forced the cancellation service to Churchill in spring 2017.