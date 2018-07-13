Skip to Main Content
Rail service to Gillam resumes after rain-damaged line repaired

Rail service to Gillam resumes after rain-damaged line repaired

Passenger train service to Gillam will resume Friday, Via Rail says. Via cancelled two trains earlier this week after heavy rains closed part of the railway in the Thicket Portage area, about 220 kilometres southwest of Gillam.

Train to leave Thompson for Gillam on Friday, return to The Pas on Saturday

Lara Schroeder · CBC News ·
Via Rail service between Thompson and Gillam, Man., resumes Friday. (Canadian Press)

Passenger train service to Gillam will resume Friday, Via Rail says.

Via cancelled two trains earlier this week after heavy rains closed part of the railway in the Thicket Portage area, about 220 kilometres southwest of Gillam.

The next trains are scheduled to leave Thompson for Gillam, which is about 740 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on Friday, and run to The Pas from Gillam on Saturday, Via said in a news release.

The train will run to Gillam from The Pas on Sunday, and then to Winnipeg from Gillam on Monday.

Northbound trains have turned around at Gillam since railway washouts forced the cancellation service to Churchill in spring 2017.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us