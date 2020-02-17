Protesters leave railway blockade south of Morris, Man., after initially refusing

Protesters opposing a pipeline in northern B.C. said they are abandoning a blockade south of Morris, Man., on Monday afternoon after initially ignoring a court injunction to leave.

By mid-afternoon, a CN police officer tried to hand a copy of the court injunction to Vin Clarke, one of the organizers, but he refused to touch it.

The officer left the court order on the snow-swept railroad, where the rails meet Highway 75. Some papers promptly blew away.

"I disregard it just like they disregarded our treaties," Clarke said moments later, after telling supporters he wouldn't obey the injunction.

An hour later, Clarke approached the CN police officers on his own to say their protest would end. He told CBC they were happy to let drivers and media know their objection to the pipeline in northern B.C. and the RCMP's actions.

The blockade on holiday Monday was the latest show of support in Manitoba for the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, who are opposing the construction of a natural gas pipeline in B.C.'s North Coast.

Traffic slowed for seconds at a time

Solidarity protests have emerged nationwide after B.C. RCMP arrested people who tried to prevent pipeline construction. Supporting rallies nationwide have crippled train service and held up traffic in many cities.

In Monday's blockade in Morris, demonstrators briefly held up each semi-trailer, but only for a few seconds. They let other drivers pass through without delay.

Clarke said the protesters were demonstrating their power to block traffic — if they wanted to.

A copy of the court injunction rests on the rail tracks at the intersection of Highway 75, south of Morris, Man., on Monday afternoon. The protesters originally decided to ignore the court order and continue their demonstration. (Ian Froese/CBC)

The protest was calm, but got heated shortly after the court injunction was ignored. Protesters shouted in anger when one semi driver refused to stop, forcing people to run out of the way.

The demonstrators responded by stopping the next semi driver, who was agitated and demanded the police intervene. The driver was let through after around 10 minutes.

Two other railway blockades ended in Manitoba in the last week after being served with court injunctions. There were demonstrations on Sunday near Letellier and seven kilometres west of Winnipeg Feb. 12-13.