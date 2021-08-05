'We're building a modern village here': Work begins on latest transformation at The Forks

The ground has been broken and the work has begun on a 20-year project to create the next major development at The Forks in Winnipeg.

The concept for Railside at The Forks began in 2013 and once completed it will see roughly five hectares (12 acres) of surface parking lots turned into housing, a public plaza, green spaces, opportunities for local small businesses and a network of landscaped pedestrian streets and alleys.

"Railside at The Forks will be a coveted place for new models for work, home and play in ways that value flexibility, creativity and innovation," said Sara Stasiuk, vice-president of finance and operations for The Forks North Portage Partnership.

The current parking lots are located between the CN main line and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

The development will include up to 30 mid-rise buildings offering office and retail space along with about 1,200 residential units — the first living spaces at the historic site since the original settlements that eventually established Winnipeg.

The Railside lands are located between the CN line and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. (The Forks North Portage Partnership)

"The Forks is really an interesting place," Stasiuk said during a Thursday morning news conference at the site.

"It's been literally a meeting place for 6,000 years plus, so to be able to have people live on the site and be able to enjoy the amenities 24/7 is going to be a really interesting dynamic."

Phase 1 of the development will include the first 10 buildings with about 300 living units — a mix of condos and rentals — at various prices.

"We want to make sure that it is a true village and can attract people from all walks of life," Stasiuk said.

The other developments will create "more of The Forks," she said, referring to the attractions and gathering places that have been built up over the past three decades since the old rail yard was gutted and remodelled.

The Railside lands have remained undeveloped since that initial reclamation of the CNR east yards and now represent a significant opportunity to complete the redevelopment as it was initially conceived nearly 35 years ago, The Forks says in its plan for the area.

"This is a pretty ambitious redevelopment project. We're building a modern village here," Stasiuk said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic has "affirmed how important accessible spaces and well-designed spaces are for the well-being of our community year-round."

More than 60 per cent of the development will be devoted to new public spaces, she noted.

Last year, Winnipeg city council approved up to $7.9 million in tax increment financing for the railside development. Under tax increment financing, future increases in property taxes from a designated area are allocated to pay now for improvements within that area.

The city's decision followed one from the provincial government in 2019, which agreed to forgo up to $11.9 million worth of future property tax revenue in favour of the project.

The first step in the development won't actually be seen — though it will provide the engine for much of the development and financial stability in the long run.

Construction began below ground this summer to install a geothermal system that will heat and cool the entire development.

It is expected to reduce 12,200 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year, said Stasiuk.

The Forks market has been on a geothermal system since 2011. That cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half, dropped heating costs and created saving of about $200,000 every year, according to Stasiuk.

"And earlier this year we hit our financial break-even point. We can spend those saved dollars on things much more interesting to the public than gas bills."

Part of that money will help reconfigure Israel Asper Way into more of a linear parkway in order to adapt to the Railside project adjacent to it.

"The Forks is proud to be leading the way on this exciting green and beautiful project, one that will see the transformation of an old parking lot and former railyard into vibrant space that we can all enjoy," said Stasiuk.

"We look forward to sharing more of this story as we continue with the build."