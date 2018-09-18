Rail service temporarily out between Winnipeg and Gillam after train derailment

People who rely on rail service to get from Winnipeg to Gillam are going to have to find another mode of transportation until Via Rail restores service to the route.

Via said Tuesday it was forced to temporarily suspend its operations between Winnipeg and the northern Manitoba community due to the deadly freight train derailment that happened on Saturday near Ponton, Man.

The derailment on the Hudson Bay Railway line claimed the life of 38-year-old man and left another worker injured.

The Arctic Gateway Group​, which operates the railway, said the derailment happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on a remote section of the rail line near Ponton, Man.

A Via spokesperson said service on the 1,400-kilometre segment would be restored as soon as the rail line is deemed safe for passenger service.

The company said there's no timeline yet from the rail line's owner for when that could happen.

Gilliam is about 737 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg