RCMP, family seek Raelene Parenteau, missing since April 5
The 22-year-old woman from Dauphin, Man., has gone missing after she left family in Duck Bay.

Raelene Parenteau is five feet, four inches, and 160 pounds, police say. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

A woman from Dauphin, Man., has gone missing after leaving family in Duck Bay, and her family and police are concerned about her well-being.

Raelene Parenteau, 22, was last seen by family on April 5. Her family believes she was headed to Winnipeg, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Parenteau is five feet, four inches, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, light brown hair and a tattoo on her right arm that reads Ceaira.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7003 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Family last saw Raelene Parenteau, 22, in Duck Bay on April 5, RCMP say. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

