Trial set for Brandon woman charged in connection with mother's death

A trial is scheduled to get underway in Brandon on Wednesday for a woman charged in connection with the death of her mother.

Rae Deutscher was charged in June 2016 with failing to provide the necessaries of life to a person under her charge. At the time, she was 58-years-old.

At the time, police alleged Deutscher halted her mother's medical care because she believed in alternative forms of therapy.

The mother, police said, became increasingly ill, and officers intervened after being called by other family members.

The mother, 96, was taken to hospital, where she died.

The trial, scheduled to last three days, is expected to be heard by a judge alone in Brandon's Court of Queen's Bench.