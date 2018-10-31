Trial set for Brandon woman charged in connection with mother's death

Skip to Main Content
A trial is scheduled to get underway in Brandon on Wednesday for a woman accused in the death of her mother after halting her medical care.

Riley Laychuk · CBC News ·
Police intervened in 2014 after family members raised concerns about the the deceased's care. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Rae Deutscher was charged in June 2016 with failing to provide the necessaries of life to a person under her charge. At the time, she was 58-years-old. 

At the time, police alleged Deutscher halted her mother's medical care because she believed in alternative forms of therapy.

The mother, police said, became increasingly ill, and officers intervened after being called by other family members.

The mother, 96, was taken to hospital, where she died.

The trial, scheduled to last three days, is expected to be heard by a judge alone in Brandon's Court of Queen's Bench.

