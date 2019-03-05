Brandon woman found not guilty of endangering life of mother who died in hospital

A Brandon woman has been found not guilty of failing to provide proper medical care to her 96-year-old mother, who later died in hospital.

Rae Deutscher was charged in 2016 with failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the death of Elene Collins, who died on Christmas Eve in 2014, after other family members expressed concern about the care Deutscher provided.

"Although I am satisfied the conduct of the accused represented a marked departure of the standard of care required in the circumstances, I am not satisfied that the Crown has proven that it was objectively foreseeable that the accused failure to provide an acceptable level of care would have endangered [Collins'] life," Queen's Bench Justice Scott Abel told court on Tuesday morning.

Deutscher stood trial for 2½ days starting in late October 2018.

During the trial, court heard Collins was taken to hospital on Nov. 26, 2014, after family members raised concerns about the quality of care Deutscher was providing after Collins moved into her daughter's Brandon home.

Police went to Deutscher's home and found Collins living in a duvet on the bathroom floor in the basement because Deutscher couldn't move her mother between the bedroom and bathroom.

Paramedics took Collins to the emergency room, where staff found she had new and old fractures, brain bleeds and bruising on her body.

Dr. Barbara Kelleher testified that she suspected neglect after Collins was transferred to her ward from the emergency room.

However, Collins was in relatively good health aside from the injuries from a number of falls, court was told.

In an interview with Brandon police that was played at the trial, Deutscher boasted about her all-natural lifestyle and how she was treating her mother with vitamins and supplements, as well as by giving her bubble baths with lotion and oils.

Andrew Synyshyn, Deutscher's lawyer, didn't call any witnesses or evidence at the trial, but told court the Crown had failed to prove Collins' life was endangered by Deutscher.

The judge said Tuesday he wasn't satisfied that, despite the injuries found on Collins when she was examined at the hospital, the quality of care endangered Collins' life.

"The evidence of the various experts called on behalf of the Crown does not establish how the life of [Collins] was endangered," he said. "At best, the evidence of the Crown was that due to the age, frailty and emaciation of [Collins], the treatment of [Collins'] injuries was limited to care and comfort as she would not survive a surgery."

Deutscher had little to say outside court after the decision.

"My mom will be smiling down from heaven," she said, describing Collins as her best friend, as she stepped into her car.