Elderly woman was injured but not endangered a month before she died, defence says at daughter's trial

The Crown has failed to prove 96-year-old Elene Collins' life was in danger while she lived with her daughter, defence lawyer Andrew Synyshyn told a Brandon, Man., judge on Friday.

Synyshyn is representing Rae Deutscher, 60, who has pleaded not guilty to failing to provide the necessaries of life to her mother. She was charged in 2016, following an investigation into Collins' death in hospital on Dec. 24, 2014.

"There is no actual evidence that Ms. Collins' life was in danger by what Ms. Duetscher didn't do, and that's the issue here," Synyshyn said in his closing arguments on Friday morning at the end of a trial that started Wednesday.

Synyshyn didn't call any witnesses to testify on Friday nor did Deutscher testify herself.

"It's emotional. You're talking about a 96-year-old frail woman who had some bruising, who had injuries," he told court. "But no doctor you heard evidence from actually said that these injuries were life-threatening."

Collins was taken to hospital on Nov. 26, 2014, after family members became alarmed about the care she was receiving at Deutscher's home and called Brandon police.

Police found her on the bathroom floor in the basement of Deutscher's home. On Wednesday, Deutscher's daughter, Chandra Hawkins, testified that Collins apparently had been living on the bathroom floor in a duvet because her mom wasn't able to move the elderly lady between the bedroom and bathroom.

Hospital staff testified on Thursday that Collins was suffering from new and old fractures, brain bleeds and bruising on her body. One doctor — Dr. Barbara Kelleher — testified that she suspected neglect after Collins was transferred to her ward from the emergency room.

"Bruises heal," Synyshyn said. "There was healing fractures.

"[Dr. Kelleher] had to acknowledge that she was healthy.… She wasn't sick," he said. "But she was, perhaps, in a compromised position given some of her injuries."

Synyshyn said Collins had started to heal in the hospital and she was talking, moving and even eating.

Palliative care

Collins was a frail, elderly woman to begin with, before she was admitted to hospital, Synyshyn said.

Hawkins, Collins' granddaughter, and Deutscher's ex-husband, Brian Deutscher, who both testified, weren't the best authorities on Collins' appearance before and after she was admitted to hospital, he said.

"Ms. Hawkins, again, saw her once in October and once in June," he said.

"While we're not disputing that there were injuries, I would submit that ultimately that the doctors … are the best ones to rely on for the physical state of Ms. Collins."

He said the care Deutscher provided amounted to palliative care, suggesting Collins was at or near the end of her life.

On Thursday, court heard an interview Deutscher gave to Brandon police, boasting about her all-natural lifestyle and how she was treating her mother with vitamins and supplements, as well by giving her bubble baths with lotion and oils.

Crown prosecutor Deidre Badcock said Deutscher knew Collins had a number of falls and she did nothing about it.

"What's evident … is that her care was completely subpar here, to the extent that it endangered Elene Collins' life," Badcock said in her closing statement on Friday.

"She was immobile on a floor for a period of approximately a week, in a bathroom."

Good health, aside from falls

Badcock said police didn't photograph the scene or collect evidence when Collins was found on the floor in the bathroom because officers were immediately concerned with Collins' condition.

"Beyond the other aspects, she was in relatively good health," the prosecutor said. "That supports the Crown's case that she was in good health, but for these falls and the lack of care that was given to her when she had these falls. She was healthy, beyond these falls.

"The fact that she was left to languish for a period of time on a bathroom floor suggests that it is an endangerment to her life because otherwise, she is healthy."

Queen's Bench Justice Scott Abel reserved his decision in the case until a later date.