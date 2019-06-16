Racist, anti-Semitic graffiti spray painted on two Brandon schools

Two Brandon schools have been targeted with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti including the N-word, according to police.

Video surveillance shows a man spray painting the exteriors of Linden Lanes School and Vincent Massey High School between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on June 15.

Staff sergeant Guy Roberts said the graffiti included anti-Semitic comments and logos, hateful and vulgar comments, along with racial slurs including the N-word.

"It's shocking, and it's disgusting, and it's something that has no place in today's society. But unfortunately there's people that will feel that they need to spread hate in this fashion," he said.

Roberts said the school division is still working on getting the large amount of graffiti cleaned up.

"They were trying to get that done yesterday," Roberts said.

"There was school staff on site, and they were calling, trying to find a pressure washer or somebody with equipment to come over and take it down right away. I guess that didn't happen."

Roberts says these sort of acts are rare in Brandon, but concerning.

According to police, the suspect appeared to be alone when he used blue, black, and white spray paint to vandalize the exteriors of the two schools.

He appears to be in his teens or early 20s, according to police.

Video surveillance shows him wearing a black or navy sweater or track jacket with a hood, that had two red or orange stripes going down each sleeve and along the seems of the torso.

The man was also wearing a black baseball hat with a red peak, and a black bandana over his face. He was also carrying a black backpack with orange writing on the front.

Police say they haven't identified any suspects at this point, and are asking anyone with information to contact them or crime stoppers.