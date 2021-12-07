Athletes talk frankly about racism in sport in new video aimed at combatting discrimination

Several local athletes and other people in sports are sharing emotional stories about how racism affected them on and off the field in a new video released Tuesday morning aimed at tackling the issue.

The video, produced by the Anti-Racism in Sport Campaign, features a range of professional and university athletes, including Andrew Jean-Baptiste from Winnipeg Valour FC and retired Winnipeg Blue Bomber Ibrahim "Obby" Khan.

In one of the first stories in the video, Jean-Baptiste talks about an incident in which spectators in the stands started shouting the n-word at him and his teammates while they were on the field.

Gode Katembo, who plays soccer for Canadian Mennonite University, talks about a troubling comment from one of his coaches and how it impacted him.

Gode Katembo shared a story about how he was moved to tears during an incident at a soccer game. (YouTube/Anti Racism in Sport WPG)

"I didn't even know who to go to, so I remember walking off the field — it was ninetieth minute. I was tearing up just crying because I couldn't express myself," he says in the video.

Watch the video below:

In an interview with CBC News, Katembo said he's glad people are talking about the issue now because, in the past, athletes didn't have an outlet.

"Back then, there was nobody talking about it, even though racism did exist," he said.

Katembo is also the founder of the Manitoba Africa Cup of Nations soccer league, and coaches young players. He says sometimes they don't even know how to express themselves when they experience racism, especially if English is their second language.

"Some of them, they wouldn't even know what to tell the refs because they didn't speak English," he said.

"And sometimes the referees will be harsh on them without them understanding what … caused or what led to the frustration of that player."

The Anti-Racism in Sport Campaign was launched in April to educate people about the impact of racism in sport, and find ways to stop it.

Daria Jorquera Palmer, a consultant for the campaign, says she hopes the stories in the video resonate with people and inspire them to act.

"Racism is essentially an act of violence against someone, and I think the sooner that everyone acknowledges that, they're going to be more likely to address it."