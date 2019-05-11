Skip to Main Content
Drivers caught racing at over 200 km/h down Bishop Grandin: Winnipeg police
Bishop Grandin Boulevard looked like a scene out of the Fast and the Furious Thursday, Winnipeg police say. 

Drivers facing numerous charges; Porsche, BMW impounded

Winnipeg police say they caught two drivers racing down Bishop Grandin Boulevard at 204 km/h Thursday. (Twitter/Winnipeg Police Service )

Bishop Grandin Boulevard looked like a scene out of The Fast and the Furious Thursday, Winnipeg police say — and they weren't amused. 

The drivers of a Porsche and a BMW were caught racing each other near Bishop Grandin and River Road — reaching a speed of 204 kilometres an hour, police said Saturday.

The speed limit on Bishop Grandin is 80 km/h.

"Not the BEST way to rep the '204,'" the Winnipeg Police Service tweeted Saturday morning. 

The two drivers each face numerous charges, and both cars have been impounded.

