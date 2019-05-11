Drivers caught racing at over 200 km/h down Bishop Grandin: Winnipeg police

Bishop Grandin Boulevard looked like a scene out of The Fast and the Furious Thursday, Winnipeg police say — and they weren't amused.

The drivers of a Porsche and a BMW were caught racing each other near Bishop Grandin and River Road — reaching a speed of 204 kilometres an hour, police said Saturday.

The speed limit on Bishop Grandin is 80 km/h.

"Not the BEST way to rep the '204,'" the Winnipeg Police Service tweeted Saturday morning.

The two drivers each face numerous charges, and both cars have been impounded.

Not the BEST way to rep the "204" - A Porsche & BMW were caught racing near Bishop Grandin & River Rd. The drivers charged w/street racing & and serious offence notices issued. Check out that speed. Yes; both cars were impounded. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPSTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPSTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/BzuBudz7U5">pic.twitter.com/BzuBudz7U5</a> —@wpgpolice

