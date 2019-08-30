'Not just for the boys': More Manitoba girls racing to the finish line at Morden speedway

A nine-year-old Winnipegger who won a track championship this season at Morden's speedway is one of many girls who are taking up the still predominantly male sport of auto racing.

"I'm really confident about it now and it's really fun, but sometimes it can be a little scary," said Sierra Staff, 9, who has been racing every Sunday at ALH Motor Speedway in Morden, about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, for the last three years.

Staff recently won the track championship for having the most points all season in races involving slingshots — mini race cars equipped with a 40-horsepower engine that are used by younger racers. They go as as fast as 100 kilometres per hour.

"I think anyone can do it if they really tried," Sierra said.

"It's pretty impressive for being female and being nine-years-old," said Sierra's mother, Allison Staff. "We're pretty happy for her."

She said her daughter fell in love with car racing when she was six years old, after watching her dad and grandfather on the same track.

"We were coming to Morden and they came out with these slingshots for the younger kids," Said Staff.

"So we watched for a year and then she just decided she wanted to get into it, and of course she was hooked."

Role models for girls

Her daughter isn't the only girl racing in Morden — Staff said she's noticed a lot more girls taking up the sport, with some as young as five.

"I think it's awesome to see other girls out there. It's not just for the boys — the girls can get out there too," she said. "And when they win and beat the boys, I think that's even better."

Sierra says her role model is her dad, Danny Staff, who also races at the Red River Co-op Speedway, south of St.Norbert.

Sierra said she is also inspired by former pro racer Danica Patrick — who was the first woman to ever win an IndyCar Series race and went on to success as a NASCAR racer before retiring last year.

"She was a really good racer and a good role model to every girl that races now," Sierra said.

Al Hildebrand, who runs ALH Speedway in Morden, says this season saw the highest-ever number of girls and women competing on the track. Out of 85 drivers this year, 18 were female.

"A lot more this year, I would say maybe 15 or 20 per cent more of an increase," Hildebrand said.

"When they win and show up the boys, it's even more advantageous."

Sierra Staff drives her slingshot car, left, on the race track at ALH Speedway. (Val Catellier)

Hildebrand said many of the young kids are inspired by other female drivers, like Manitoba-born racers Victoria Stutsky and Amber Balcaen, who made history in 2016 by becoming the first Canadian-born woman to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race in the United States.

Hildebrand says most beginners start like Sierra did, racing in the junior slingshots.

"They are a crowd favourite," he said. "It's just like a race car that they put in the dryer too long and it shrank," he said, laughing.

Hildebrand built the track in 2010 with the help of volunteers to give the youth in the community a chance to do something fun — and stay out of trouble.

"I personally haven't seen the drug stuff on the playgrounds but I know it's there, so this gives them something to do," he said.

"I supply them the track and they get the funding for their cars."

'The girls who grew up at the track'

Jamie Tates, 23, is new to racing — "but it's been part of my life forever," she said.

Her late dad used to love to race.

"My dad passed away two years ago and I've always wanted to race."

She started racing in a four-cyclinder car for the first time this year and had a successful rookie season — she won the points championship in the four-cylinder races at the ALH Motor speedway in Morden.

She's also competed in stock car racing at the speedway in Morden.

"Being in the car, it's forgetting about everything else," she said. "Nothing else matters except you driving that car."

ALH Motor Speedway in Morden has seen an increase in women and girls participating in the sport of car racing this season, including these five women who raced in the four-cylinder division. Left to right: Cassandra Worms, Morghann Gable, Anita Bellew, Jamie Tates and Joanne Scott. ( Val Catellier)

It's also a sport where men and women can compete on equal footing, she said.

"It's not like any other sport where it's just girls versus girls or guys versus guys. It's girls and guys, which is awesome because that's hard to come by," said Tates.

"It feels like with guys, they're always, like, Oh, I gotta beat the girls.' But for me, I'm on equal ground," she said. "Why is it that I should have to beat the boys?"

She thinks there are many reasons why there are more young women on racetracks now.

"I think a lot of it is the culture shifting today, but also racing families," she said.

"More girls are at the track now helping their dad. It's not just son and father doing it … it's the girls who grew up at the track but now they want to do it, and they can."

Jaimie Tates, 23, is seen here racing in her four-cylinder car at ALH Speedway in Morden. (Val Catellier)

As for Staff, she said she and her husband love watching Sierra compete with the boys.

"We are so proud of her," Staff said. "She was a quiet little girl before and since she started racing, she's really grown up and become very proud of herself."

The ALH Speedway in Morden has closed for the 2019 season and will re-open next April.

Sierra can hardly wait — and she has big goals for the future.

"I really wanna race in NASCAR one day and just become more experienced."