Video
Parols are an affordable, easy craft to make this holiday season
A parol is a traditional Filipino decoration that represents the star the three wise men followed the night Jesus was born.
For less than $20 you can make this traditional Filipino decoration at home
A parol is a traditional Filipino decoration that represents the star the three wise men followed the night Jesus was born.
They're commonly found in Filipino homes during the holiday season.
While a store-bought parol can costs hundreds of dollars or more, for less than $20 you can make one yourself at home.
Watch this video to see artist Queti Azurin go through the steps to make your very own parol.