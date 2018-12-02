Skip to Main Content
Parols are an affordable, easy craft to make this holiday season
Video

A parol is a traditional Filipino decoration that represents the star the three wise men followed the night Jesus was born.

For less than $20 you can make this traditional Filipino decoration at home

CBC News ·
Step-by-step instructions on making a Filipino holiday lantern. 3:26

They're commonly found in Filipino homes during the holiday season.

While a store-bought parol can costs hundreds of dollars or more, for less than $20 you can make one yourself at home.

Watch this video to see artist Queti Azurin go through the steps to make your very own parol. 

