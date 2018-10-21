Sawdust artist finds wonder working with waste

Queti Azurin says her art only becomes complete when an audience sees it.

After moving to Manitoba from the Philippines, she found it hard to be an immigrant for a while.

She's processing those feelings in a series of images made from sawdust, which she chose because it's a recycled material. She's calling the series Lost, Stripped and Dislocated — because that was how she felt.

"A part of that is a healing process as an artist," she said. "But then again, when you express it in tangible form, you always want it seen."

Video created by Tyler Funk and Carmen Ponto.