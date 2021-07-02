'We were children': Manitobans react to toppling, beheading of Queen Victoria statue at legislature

The head of a Queen Victoria statue at the Manitoba Legislature was removed and thrown in the Assiniboine River overnight after a crowd pulled it and a smaller statue of Queen Elizabeth down at the end of the Every Child Matters walk.

The walk on Canada Day was held to protest the country's treatment of Indigenous people under the colonial system, particularly the system that forced children to leave their families and attend residential schools, where abuse was common and many died.

The chief of Pimicikamak in northern Manitoba called for understanding after the crowd spray-painted and pulled down the statue on Thursday.

Members of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak said while they don't condone violence, they understand the reasons why the statues were pulled down as well as the tensions that rose between people attending the rally and police.

"I will not condemn the people, as they are hurt mentally and emotionally, because the truth that came out is hurtful and damaging," said Chief David Monias of Pimicikamak in an MKO news release on Friday.

"Destruction of material things is nothing compared to the deliberate destruction of life and culture.… Material things are replaceable, but lives aren't."

The statue of Victoria, first unveiled in 1904, was left covered with a Canadian flag with the words "We were children" written on it in black marker, referencing children who died in residential schools.

A sign leans against the pedestal where the Queen Victoria statue stood that says, 'We were children once. Bring them home.' (Travis Golby/CBC)

Sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, the head of the Victoria statue was taken off and dumped in the river.

Police confirmed on Friday that one person was arrested and charged in connection with damage done at the legislature.

CBC News journalists saw police shock a man with a stun gun before he was arrested, while others lobbed objects at officers and yelled profanities.

People celebrate after a statue of Queen Victoria was toppled on the legislative grounds in Winnipeg on Thursday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The crowd was largely peaceful before the arrest, but police had to push a throng back to take the man into custody.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak was one of a few agencies involved in different walk that started at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and ended at Peguis First Nation's urban reserve on Portage Avenue at Dominion Street. Participants in that walk, called No Pride in Genocide, was not involved in pulling the statues down at the Manitoba Legislature, the release from MKO says.

Police arrest a man at the Manitoba Legislature on Thursday, not long after a monument to Queen Victoria was toppled by a crowd. The circumstances of the arrest are unclear. (Travis Golby/CBC )

Treaty One Nation, which is made up of the seven First Nations that are signatories to Treaty 1 and was also involved in organizing No Pride in Genocide, distanced itself from the events at the legislature.

"We are committed to holding peaceful demonstrations and actions, and we thank all of our participants for their co-operation and participation in this important walk for [Indian Residential School] awareness," the organization said in a news release.

CBC News asked the provincial government for comment and was told a statement is coming.

Winnipeg police are also expected to provide an update.