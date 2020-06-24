Queen Victoria statue on Manitoba Legislature grounds covered with white and red paint overnight

A statue of Queen Victoria outside the Manitoba Legislative Building was covered with paint on Tuesday night.

Early Wednesday afternoon, a provincial spokesperson said a cleanup was completed after the statue was "splashed" with paint overnight, and that the incident was reported to police.

"Staff are unaware if this type of situation has taken place in the past, and are always looking at ways to respect the safety of people on site and ensure the safety of the site itself," the spokesperson said in an email.

Earlier Wednesday, graffiti crews were cleaning the statue. A photo taken earlier in the day and shared with CBC showed white paint covering the head of the statue and red paint over its mouth.

The statue, which sits on the legislature grounds facing Broadway, was created by sculptor George Frampton and was unveiled on Oct. 1, 1904, at a cost of $15,000 at the time, according to a walking tour guidebook on the province's website.

The statue of Queen Victoria in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building is seen covered in white paint before crews began cleaning it. (Submitted)

It depicts Queen Victoria, holding a sceptre in her right hand and an orb in her left. She was ruler of the British Empire for much of the 19th century: a period when Manitoba became a province and treaties were negotiated with First Nations in Western Canada, the guidebook notes.

"This statue was erected to commemorate the gratitude of the Canadian people for political liberties obtained under [Queen Victoria's] reign," it says.

The incident follows the defacing of other statues commemorating colonial figures in recent weeks, including one of former Prime Minister Sir John A. Macdonald in Prince Edward Island and another of English explorer Capt. George Vancouver in British Columbia .

In light of anti-racism protests, there have been many calls across Canada, and around the world, in recent weeks to remove statues and monuments depicting colonial figures.

At a news conference held to discuss enhancements to family law services on Wednesday, Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen called the vandalism of the statue "very disturbing."

"[I'm] clearly disappointed to see that. I know that police will be investigating that and we certainly look forward to the outcomes of the investigation, but again, just complete nonsense that this type of vandalism has to occur," Cullen said.

"There's no room for that kind of nonsense in Manitoba, and hopefully we can find the culprits and they will face the full extent of the legal system here in Manitoba."