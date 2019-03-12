Queen-inspired rock musical to tour North America
We Will Rock You will open in Winnipeg Sept. 3, then tour North America
A musical inspired by Queen's music is preparing for a North American tour following the popularity of the Academy Award-winning movie Bohemian Rhapsody.
Producers announced Monday that We Will Rock You will open in Winnipeg on Sept. 3. The tour will stop in other cities including Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
With a book by Ben Elton, the original West End production opened in 2002 and featured music supervision from Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor.
Elton fashioned the futuristic story around such Queen hits as We Are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You.
The producers say the musical "reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances."
Casting for the tour is underway.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.