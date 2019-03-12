A musical inspired by Queen's music is preparing for a North American tour following the popularity of the Academy Award-winning movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

Producers announced Monday that We Will Rock You will open in Winnipeg on Sept. 3. The tour will stop in other cities including Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The original West End production of We Will Rock You opened in 2002. (Submitted by Queen Theatrical Productions)

With a book by Ben Elton, the original West End production opened in 2002 and featured music supervision from Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Elton fashioned the futuristic story around such Queen hits as We Are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You.

The producers say the musical "reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances."

Casting for the tour is underway.

Tickets go on sale Friday.