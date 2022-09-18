What's open and closed in Manitoba on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Manitoba won't have a statutory holiday on Monday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, though the province will still see some changes on what's being observed as a day of mourning.

All non-essential provincial government services and offices will be closed on Sept. 19, but child-care and health-care spaces will stay open, the province said in a news release.

Here's a look at other changes.

Schools

Schools will stay open, but Premier Heather Stefanson has encouraged them to hold a moment of silence to mark the day.

The three biggest post-secondary institutions in Winnipeg — the University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg and Red River College Polytechnic — have said classes will be cancelled and campus buildings closed to observe a day of mourning.

St. Boniface University will also close down on Monday, as will Brandon University and Assiniboine Community College's campuses in Brandon, Dauphin and Winnipeg.

The same goes for University College of the North, which has two main campuses — in The Pas and Thompson — as well as learning centres in 12 other northern Manitoba communities.

Services

Manitoba Public Insurance will close most of its operations on Monday, but certain services — including driver testing and claims processing — will remain open to reduce the impact on customers.

The Winnipeg Police Service will not have criminal record check or civilian fingerprinting services available.

Shopping and entertainment

Liquor Marts in Manitoba will be open during regular hours.

Malls in Winnipeg, including CF Polo Park, Kildonan Place and Grant Park Shopping Centre, are also open as usual.

Some entertainment options, including the Manitoba Museum, the Winnipeg Art Gallery and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.

Winnipeg Public Library branches will be open.