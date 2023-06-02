Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Statue of Queen Elizabeth put back in place on legislature grounds

A bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature has been repaired and was put back in place Friday.

3-metre-tall statue was one of two monuments hauled to the ground on Canada Day in 2021

The Canadian Press · CBC News ·
A group of men work to put a statue of a woman back up.
Workers reinstall a statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled on Canada Day 2021, on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on Friday. (Steve Lambert/The Canadian Press)

A bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature has been repaired and put back in place.

The three-metre-tall statue was one of two monuments hauled to the ground on Canada Day in 2021 by demonstrators following the discovery of suspected unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The statue landed face-first when it was toppled and was damaged in several areas, but remained intact.

Charles Brunet, the owner of the company that restored the statue, said it was a lot of work, but he is happy the Queen is back where she had stood.

The face was pushed in, the body was scraped and the whole statue had to be sandblasted and recoated, he said.

Protesters also toppled and beheaded a larger statue of Queen Victoria, which was damaged beyond repair and has not been replaced.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now