Quebec man arrested after dangerous driving near Portage la Prairie forces vehicle off road

Manitoba police arrested a Quebec man for erratic driving after another driver was forced off the road early Monday morning.

Around 1:25 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of an erratic driver heading west on Highway 1, east of Portage la Prairie.

The vehicle hit another vehicle and kept driving, tailgating semi-trucks, changing speeds, stopping and backing up on the highway, driving without lights on and into oncoming traffic.

While police were searching for the vehicle, they received a report that the driver was in the oncoming lane, causing another vehicle to head into the ditch and roll. The driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

When the officers tried to pull the erratic driver over, he tried to flee, drove into the ditch and hit a culvert.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but was later caught by police. The suspect suffered minor injuries, police said.

A 34-year-old man from Saint Brigitte de Laval, Que., was arrested and faces multiple charges.

