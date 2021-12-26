Manitoba experts call for failsafes as U.S. officials cut isolation, quarantine times in half

As U.S. health officials cut recommendations for isolation restrictions, some Manitoba experts and business owners question whether that advice should be heeded here.

On Monday, officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said recommendations for Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 and their close contacts are moving from 10 to five days.

That guidance is in line with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop, the CDC says.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told the Associated Press on Monday that it's a safe way to ensure society can continue functioning.

However, experts in Manitoba question whether that standard should be applied to all people in Canada, and if it is, what kind of failsafes are in place for protection.

"This is just not a black and white issue," said Cynthia Carr, an epidemiologist and founder of Epi Research in Winnipeg.

WATCH | U.S. CDC recommends five, not 10 days of isolation:

U.S. CDC cuts isolation period for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases Duration 3:15 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has slashed the recommended COVID-19 isolation time in half — to five days from 10 — saying the decision follows evidence about when people with the virus are most infectious. 3:15

Whatever decision is made in Canada — to shorten quarantine and isolation periods or keep them at their current recommendation of at least 10 days — Carr believes the risk of transmission should be weighed against what society needs to keep going.

On Tuesday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that some health-care workers, under certain circumstances, will be allowed to continue to work even if they receive a positive COVID-19 result, due to the increasing strain on the province's health-care system.

"Omicron's contagion is so exponential that a huge number of personnel have to be withdrawn, and that poses a risk to the network capacity to treat Quebecers," Dubé said during a briefing.

Back in Manitoba, front-line hospital workers continue to express grave concern about capacity in intensive care and burnout among health-care staff.

A Shared Health spokesperson said the agency is hearing anecdotal reports of increased sick calls as staff either experience COVID-19 symptoms or await test results.

Rapid testing is available for health-care workers at St. Boniface and Grace hospitals, as well as Health Sciences Centre.

Details on the number of COVID-19 cases among health-care workers will be shared later this week, the spokesperson said.

Shortened isolation times for health-care workers could be a possibility to ensure hospitals can continue providing care for Manitobans, Carr said.

"That's not unheard of for a certain occupation to be held to a different standard than others based on the risk that they might be in or the risk they might expose others to," she said.

"On one hand, it could potentially ease the pressure on staffing if people are allowed to come back early. But that would have to be seriously considered with the potential risk."

Shorter isolation could combat fatigue: Carr

On the other hand, Carr says five days of isolation might be easier for the average Manitoban to swallow.

"When people have so much fatigue associated with this and perhaps being less likely to want to take those directions seriously if they hear something that might sound more achievable to them, perhaps we have more of a likelihood of people actually doing that," she said.

WATCH | Virologist Julie Lajoie reacts to CDC recommendation:

Julie Lajoie, a virologist and immunologist at the University of Manitoba, believes shortening isolation periods to five days could work from an economic standpoint, however she would want to see people receive a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed out of quarantine.

"If you don't have that 10 days [in isolation], you still may be contagious," she said in an interview on CBC News Network on Tuesday.

"I think adding a negative test after the five days, that will be really important if we want to go that route."

Restaurants affected by staff isolating

Health care isn't the only industry affected by rising COVID-19 cases.

The organization representing the food service industry says on top of public health restrictions, many workers are having to isolate for 10 days.

Cutting that time in half may benefit restaurants, said James Rilett, the vice president of western Canada for Restaurants Canada.

"What we're seeing right now is a lot of people that are isolating aren't able to work, so on the surface, I think it would help. But whether that would contribute to customer confidence, I don't know," Rilett said.

The Grove owner Miles Gould says his business has dropped because people are very nervous about catching the more contagious Omicron variant. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

In Winnipeg, the owner of The Grove says he's seen a steep drop off in business since public health officials began reporting on cases of Omicron.

He doesn't believe much will help get his customer base back.

"It doesn't really make a difference, and it's the general public as well who are wanting to stay away. They don't feel comfortable being places," Miles Gould said.

"I know that there's a lot of people out there who want to go out and celebrate Christmas parties and New Year parties and just be together and enjoy themselves and support local businesses. I think a lot of people are still scared."