Up to 180 displaced after apartment fire in Winnipeg's Heritage Park neighbourhood

Up to 180 people were displaced and one firefighter was taken to hospital in stable condition after an apartment fire in Winnipeg's Heritage Park neighbourhood on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the four-storey apartment building on Quail Ridge Road, between Silver and Saskatchewan avenues, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, a City of Winnipeg news release says.

The apartment was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived, causing heavy smoke.

"Tenants will not be able to return to this building. It is structurally not sound at this point," Brent Cheater, platoon chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, told reporters outside of the building on Friday night.

Brent Cheater, platoon chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, says the apartment is likely a total loss. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The fire was fought from outside of the building using hand lines and aerial ladders, according to the city. It was declared under control shortly after 9 p.m.

The blaze began on the fourth floor and spread rapidly, said Cheater. The apartment has 47 units and an average of four people per unit.

The Canadian Red Cross and the city's emergency social services team are working to help residents find temporary accommodations, he said.

All residents escaped safely from the building, but one firefighter was taken to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported, he said.

Aerial ladders and hand lines were used to combat the blaze, which was under control shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, according to the city. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Firefighters rescued a number of pets and reunited them with their owners, the release says. The city's animal services agency was sent to help with caring for the animals.

While damage estimates are not yet available, Cheater said the building is likely a complete loss due to significant damage sustained in the fire.

"We've put tens of thousands of gallons of water into this building this evening," he said.

"In the long run, it's probably going to be cheaper just to tear it down."

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.